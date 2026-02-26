Advertisement
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 26, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his historic visit to Israel, which came after nine years, during which both countries agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership. The visit saw the signing of 27 agreements.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • PM Modi ends Israel visit, says, Free Trade Agreement will be signed soon, Netanyahu goes to airport to see off Modi

  • Congress describes Modi as "a robot of Zionist lobby", CPI-M, Muslim Personal Law Board, Mehbooba Mufti question Modi's bonhomie with Netanyahu

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes test ride on Japan's fastest 500 kmph Maglev train in Yamanashi

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

