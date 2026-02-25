Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- India-Israel strategic alliance on cards as PM Modi gets red carpet welcome from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi addresses Israeli Parliament
Yogi in Tokyo, MOUs worth Rs 11,000 crore signed with Japanese firms, UP CM says, "Japan, Land of the Rising Sun, should invest in the land of Suryavanshi Lord Ram
In a stinging reposte to Rahul's "compromised PM" charge, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal labels Rahul Gandhi as "puppet of foreign powers and anti-India forces"
