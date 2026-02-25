Advertisement
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Israel on Wednesday to a red-carpet welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara receiving the Indian leader at the Ben Gurion airport.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • India-Israel strategic alliance on cards as PM Modi gets red carpet welcome from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi addresses Israeli Parliament

  • Yogi in Tokyo, MOUs worth Rs 11,000 crore signed with Japanese firms, UP CM says, "Japan, Land of the Rising Sun, should invest in the land of Suryavanshi Lord Ram

  • In a stinging reposte to Rahul's "compromised PM" charge, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal labels Rahul Gandhi as "puppet of foreign powers and anti-India forces"

