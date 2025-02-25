Advertisement
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2025

A day ahead of the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025, more than 1.24 crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj till 8 pm on Tuesday (February 25).

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Nearly 1 crore devotees took a dip today, Maha Kumbh will conclude tomorrow, Prayagraj declared 'no vehicle zone'

  • All 21 AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly till Friday after uproar, CAG report on Delhi liquor scam tabled

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar appeals to people to vote for his father, poster appears outside JD(U) office asking Nishant to join party

     

Top News

