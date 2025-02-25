Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2025 A day ahead of the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025, more than 1.24 crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj till 8 pm on Tuesday (February 25).

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Nearly 1 crore devotees took a dip today, Maha Kumbh will conclude tomorrow, Prayagraj declared 'no vehicle zone'

All 21 AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly till Friday after uproar, CAG report on Delhi liquor scam tabled

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar appeals to people to vote for his father, poster appears outside JD(U) office asking Nishant to join party

