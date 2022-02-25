Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2022 22:34 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: With Ukraine’s capital Kyiv about to fall to Russian army, what next?
  • Exclusive: Visuals of devastation in Ukraine, residential buildings destroyed, Russian tank crushes a car
  • Exclusive: Indians asked to reach border points in Romania, Hungary, Centre to bear cost of evacuation

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News