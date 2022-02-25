Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: With Ukraine’s capital Kyiv about to fall to Russian army, what next?

Exclusive: Visuals of devastation in Ukraine, residential buildings destroyed, Russian tank crushes a car

Exclusive: Indians asked to reach border points in Romania, Hungary, Centre to bear cost of evacuation

