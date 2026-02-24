Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 24, 2026

Youth Congress chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, was arrested by Delhi police on Tuesday and later sent for four days of police custody in connection with the shirtless protest held during the AI Summit in the national capital.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Shirtless protest fallout: Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested by Delhi Police after 15 hours of questioning, Court sends him to 4 days' police custody

  • American youth shot by Secret Service agents while trying to enter Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago resort in Florida, US President fears he could be assassinated, Iran carries out multiple missile drill

  • Chilling details of Lucknow murder: 17-year-old son shot father over exam stress, chops body into pieces, stuffs body parts in a drum, then files missing complaint with police

