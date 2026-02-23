Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 23, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 23, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

An FIR has been registered in Prayagraj against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexually exploiting two individuals, including a minor, over the past year.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Special POCSO court in Prayagraj orders filing of FIR against self-styled Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand in child sexual abuse case, Arrest imminent, Swami says, sexual abuse charge fabricated

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Temasek CEO and other corporate chiefs in Singapore, MOUs for investments worth Rs 20,000 crore signed

  • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, Congress workers can arrange Rs 1000 cr for Gandhi family if they face financial issues, BJP alleges, Congress using Telangana as its ATM

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\