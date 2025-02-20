Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 20, 2025 US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on the Biden administration over its USD 21 million allocation to India for "voter turnout", as he seemed to be suggesting that the funds were aimed at "trying to get somebody else elected."

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

US President Donald Trump alleges, "they (USAID under Biden administration) were trying to get somebody else elected in India” by allocating $21 million, Congress demands White Paper after BJP flags Trump’s remarks

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, 6 other ministers sworn in, PM Narendra Modi, BJP CMs, AP CM @ncbn Chandrababu Naidu attend swearing-in ceremony, Rekha Gupta with ministers attended ‘aarti’ near Yamuna

UP govt brings Rs 8,08,736 crore budget, CM Yogi Adityanath says, "budget dedicated to Sanatan culture of India", Akhilesh Yadav describes budget as “hollow”

