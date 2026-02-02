Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2026 The Lok Sabha witnessed a fierce debate on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the India–China standoff in 2020.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ruckus in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi cites ex-Army Chief Naravane’s unpublished memoir to level charges against PM Modi, Rajnath Singh; Speaker disallows, BJP demands apology.

"Arrogant, liar", says Mamata Banerjee after she storms out of meeting with CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleges large-scale deletion of names during SIR in Bengal; EC rubbishes charges.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.