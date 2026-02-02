Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2026

The Lok Sabha witnessed a fierce debate on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the India–China standoff in 2020.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ruckus in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi cites ex-Army Chief Naravane’s unpublished memoir to level charges against PM Modi, Rajnath Singh; Speaker disallows, BJP demands apology.
  • "Arrogant, liar", says Mamata Banerjee after she storms out of meeting with CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleges large-scale deletion of names during SIR in Bengal; EC rubbishes charges. 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Rahul Gandhi MM Naravane PM Modi Lok Sabh Adjourned Mamata Banarjee Special Intensive Revision Election Commission Sir Tmc West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\