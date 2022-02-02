Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 21:08 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 2, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: War of words breaks out between Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi as poll campaign picks up in UP
  • Exclusive: Amit Shah says, Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will be out of jail if another govt comes in UP
  • Exclusive: Why Congress is still indecisive over announcing its CM candidate in Punjab

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

