Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2025

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement came after the BJP legislature party meeting which was held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Rekha Gupta  to be new Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma likely to be Deputy CM, Swearing-in ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Mamata, Lalu, Akhilesh for trying to malign Maha Kumbh by spreading fake narratives, CM rejects faecal bacteria report, says Sangam water fit for holy dip

  • BJP leaders object after Telangana, AP govts allow Muslim staff to leave office an hour early during Ramzan

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

