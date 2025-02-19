Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2025 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement came after the BJP legislature party meeting which was held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Rekha Gupta to be new Delhi CM, Parvesh Verma likely to be Deputy CM, Swearing-in ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Mamata, Lalu, Akhilesh for trying to malign Maha Kumbh by spreading fake narratives, CM rejects faecal bacteria report, says Sangam water fit for holy dip

BJP leaders object after Telangana, AP govts allow Muslim staff to leave office an hour early during Ramzan

