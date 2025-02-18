Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 18, 2025 Delhi's wait for its new chief minister after the assembly polls will end on Wednesday, when the BJP Legislature Party is slated to choose the Leader of the House, even as preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony are in full swing at the historic Ramlila Ground.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Suspense continues over new Delhi CM, name will be announced tomorrow, swearing-in on Thursday

WB CM Mamata Banerjee describes Maha Kumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh", alleges BJP govt in UP hiding real death toll figure, BJP describes it as "insult to Sanatan dharma"

Discontent brewing in Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, Y-plus security withdrawn from 20 MLAs belonging to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

