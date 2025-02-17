Monday, February 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2025

According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 1.35 crore pilgrims had bathed in the holy waters today, bringing the total number of devotees who have taken the dip since the event began on January 13 to a record-breaking 54.31 crore.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 17, 2025 20:55 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 21:00 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • On Day 36, more than a crore devotees took holy dip at Maha Kumbh, total number exceeds 54 crore

  • Delhi Lt. Governor begins Mission Clean Yamuna, aims to clean up Yamuna river in next 3 years

  • After DOGE stops $21 million USAID money to India, BJP alleges, this money was meant to destabilise Modi govt through George Soros-linked NGO

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement