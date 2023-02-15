Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Live-in female partners brutally murdered in Delhi, Mumbai
- Exclusive: Mother-daughter cremated in Kanpur, UP govt to give Rs 1 cr assistance, job
- Exclusive: Pakistan govt puts Rs 170 billion tax burden on people to get IMF loan
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.