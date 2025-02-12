Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2025

As the world's largest-ever religious gathering is underway in the holy city of Prayagraj, nearly two crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday (February 12) on the occasion of Magh Purnima, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Published : Feb 12, 2025 20:45 IST
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Nearly 2 crore devotees take holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Magh Purnima, flower petals showered on pilgrims from helicopter, CM Yogi Adityanath slams opposition

  • AAP MLA from Delhi's Okhla Amanatullah Khan goes underground after Delhi Police conducts multiple raids in UP

  • Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray upset after NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar felicitates rival Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

