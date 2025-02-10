Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 10, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Massive traffic jams on all highways leading to Maha Kumbh, lakhs of devotees stranded, MP police asks devotees to avoid going to Prayagraj

Mumbai Police in action, after Bombay HC lawyers file complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making offensive, obscene remarks on show

Arvind Kejriwal calls Punjab AAP MLAs to Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) lashes out at Congress for AAP's defeat in Delhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, 'Bihar is not Delhi'

