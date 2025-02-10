Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 10, 2025

Ahead of Maaghi Purnima, a huge crowd of devotees is gathering to take a holy dip in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh due to which the whole city is jammed.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 22:34 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 23:44 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Massive traffic jams on all highways leading to Maha Kumbh, lakhs of devotees stranded, MP police asks devotees to avoid going to Prayagraj

  • Mumbai Police in action, after Bombay HC lawyers file complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making offensive, obscene remarks on show

  • Arvind Kejriwal calls Punjab AAP MLAs to Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) lashes out at Congress for AAP's defeat in Delhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, 'Bihar is not Delhi'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

