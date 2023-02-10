Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 10, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Rs 32.92 lakh crore investment proposals at UP Investors Summit, will 92 lakh people get jobs?
- Why Akhilesh Yadav ridiculed investors’ proposals at UP Summit, said Yogi govt is fooling people?
- Why Rajasthan CM Gehlot apologized after reading excerpts from old budget?
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.