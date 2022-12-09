Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Tussle between 4 claimants for Himachal CM post, daylong drama in Shimla
- Congress says, we lost due to EVMs, no reply to how party got majority in HP
- UP CM Yogi plans CCTV surveillance to nab criminals, eve-teasers
