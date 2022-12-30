Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2022

Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Published on: December 30, 2022 23:47 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Soon after performing mother’s funeral rites, Modi returns to work via video-conferencing
  • Exclusive: Angry over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Mamata refuses to go to dais during ‘Vande Bharat’ inauguration
  • Exclusive: Cricketer Rishabh Pant survives horrific car crash, bus driver took him to hospital 

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

