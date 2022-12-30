Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Soon after performing mother’s funeral rites, Modi returns to work via video-conferencing

Exclusive: Angry over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Mamata refuses to go to dais during ‘Vande Bharat’ inauguration

Exclusive: Cricketer Rishabh Pant survives horrific car crash, bus driver took him to hospital

