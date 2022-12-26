Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 26, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: ‘Open door’ Covid policy in China, no quarantine, no compulsory RT-PCR tests, all airports kept open for int’l flights

Exclusive: China stops giving daily Covid data, after 37 million cases reported on a single day on Dec 22

Exclusive: Fresh Covid cases reported from Bihar, UP, Karntaka, Bengal, 11 cases from Bodh Gaya alone

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News