Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Slain anti-India leader Usman Hadi’s brother alleges, Muhammad Yunus got his brother killed to postpone elections, Houses of Hindus set on fire in Chittagong by radicals.
- UP CM Yogi lashes out at opposition for not raising voice against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, 'Operation Torch' launched across UP to identify and deport infiltrators.
- Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announce alliance ahead of BMC elections on Jan 15 in Mumbai.
