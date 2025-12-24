Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2025

Members of a pro-Hindu organisation held demonstrations at several land ports along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Wednesday over the killing of a man belonging to the minority community in the neighbouring country.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Slain anti-India leader Usman Hadi’s brother alleges, Muhammad Yunus got his brother killed to postpone elections, Houses of Hindus set on fire in Chittagong by radicals. 
  • UP CM Yogi lashes out at opposition for not raising voice against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, 'Operation Torch' launched across UP to identify and deport infiltrators.
  • Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announce alliance ahead of BMC elections on Jan 15 in Mumbai.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

