Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2025 Members of a pro-Hindu organisation held demonstrations at several land ports along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Wednesday over the killing of a man belonging to the minority community in the neighbouring country.

New Delhi:

Slain anti-India leader Usman Hadi’s brother alleges, Muhammad Yunus got his brother killed to postpone elections, Houses of Hindus set on fire in Chittagong by radicals.

UP CM Yogi lashes out at opposition for not raising voice against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, 'Operation Torch' launched across UP to identify and deport infiltrators.

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announce alliance ahead of BMC elections on Jan 15 in Mumbai.

