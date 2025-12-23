Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2025 Protests have erupted across India over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker who was lynched by a mob in the Baluka area of Mymensingh last week following allegations of blasphemy.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protests in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Jammu and Varanasi against public lynching of Hindu man Dipu Das in Bangladesh, Clashes between police and protesters outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and Kolkata.

Pakistan's Jaish-e-Muhammad joins hands with Bangladeshi terrorist outfits Ansarul Bangla and Jamiatul Mujahideen, video emerges of Jaish terrorist Mazhar Sayeed Shah addressing Bangladeshi radicals in Dhaka.

"Make Priyanka PM and see how India retaliates against Pakistan, Bangladeshi radicals," says Congress MP Imran Masood, later clarifies saying, "Rahul ji is our leader and also Priyanka’s leader."

