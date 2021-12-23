Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2021
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2021

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Blame game begins between Amarinder, Sidhu, Channi and Sukhbir Badal over Ludhiana blast 
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi said in Varanasi, ‘cow is our holy mother, we worship cows’
  • Exclusive: Samajwadi party holds joint rally with RLD in Aligarh, Tikait performs ‘havan’ at Kisan Ghat

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

