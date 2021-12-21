Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 21, 2021

New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 23:19 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 21, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Pakistan’s fake news factory exposed, India blocks 20 Pakistani YouTube channels, 2 websites  
  • Exclusive: Exposed: Bundle of lies about Indian army peddled by Pakistani journalists on YouTube 
  • Exclusive: BJP describes late Rajiv Gandhi as ‘father of mob lynching’, after Rahul’s remark on Twitter

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

