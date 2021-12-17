Friday, December 17, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2021

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2021 21:34 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive:  Nationwide outrage as Congress MLA makes misogynistic remark inside Karnataka assembly, Speaker laughs it off
  • Exclusive: Leaders cutting across party lines, including Priyanka Gandhi, condemn Congress MLA’s misogynistic remark
  • Exclusive: Amit Shah gives ‘300-plus seats’ slogan for BJP at a joint mega rally with Nishad Samaj in Lucknow

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

