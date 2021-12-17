Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2021

Exclusive: Nationwide outrage as Congress MLA makes misogynistic remark inside Karnataka assembly, Speaker laughs it off

Exclusive: Leaders cutting across party lines, including Priyanka Gandhi, condemn Congress MLA’s misogynistic remark

Exclusive: Amit Shah gives ‘300-plus seats’ slogan for BJP at a joint mega rally with Nishad Samaj in Lucknow

