Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 16, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 16, 2025

Congress has announced a series of nationwide protests on Wednesday in response to the Central government's move to rename the MGNREGA, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Opposition stages protest as govt tables Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Bill to replace MGNREGA, Congress objects to removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name.
  • 500-year-old tradition in Banke Bihari temple, Vrindavan broken, Morning “bhog” to Lord delayed.

ndia's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\