Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 11, 2025 A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Luthra brothers in Goa nightclub fire that killed at least 25 people. The bail plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Vandana of Rohini Court.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

Thai Police detains Luthra brothers, owners of Goa nightclub, CM Dr Pramod Sawant vows to bring them to India soon, Delhi court turns down anticipatory bail plea

IndiGo offers travel vouchers up to Rs 10,000 to flyers whose flights were cancelled, DGCA sends oversight team to IndiGo HQ to supervise return of baggage and refunds.

EC extends SIR deadline in six states, no extension for Bengal, Mamata Banerjee describes Amit Shah as “dangerous”, compares him with Duryodhana and Dushasana.

