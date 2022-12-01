Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode :

Massive turnout at 54 km long Modi road show in Ahmedabad

Why Modi, Amit Shah said, people of Gujarat will teach Congress a lesson

Akhilesh Yadav claims, when he was CM, he had saved Yogi Adityanath

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News