Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2022 20:28 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Massive turnout at 54 km long Modi road show in Ahmedabad 
  • Why Modi, Amit Shah said, people of Gujarat will teach Congress a lesson 
  • Akhilesh Yadav claims, when he was CM, he had saved Yogi Adityanath 

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

