Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 8, 2023

- Why Rahul Gandhi today backed out from initiating debate in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion?
- MP Congress chief Kamal Nath’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark creates controversy
- Why UP CM Yogi Adityanath govt released 1980 Moradabad riots probe report after 43 years
