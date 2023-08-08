Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Exposed: How China used American tycoon as conduit to pump money for anti-India propaganda
-
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges Chinese link to Congress funding in LS, Congress describes it as slanderous
-
Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Ordinance Bill after daylong debate
