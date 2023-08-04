Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Why Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case?

Will Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP be reversed?

Can Congress gain from today’s SC order on Rahul? How will BJP tackle the situation?

