Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: ED trying to intimidate us, alleges Congress in Parliament, BJP rejects charge as ‘baseless’

Exclusive: Plots allotted to Herald in Bhopal, Mumbai, Lucknow, Panchkula being used for commercial purpose

Exclusive: AIMIM protests demolition of mosque as illegal construction in Telangana by TRS govt

