Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 3, 2023

- Nuh violence: How a Bajrang Dal man fired from his licensed rifle to keep a violent mob away from devotees taking shelter inside a temple
- Nuh violence: How ADG Police Mamta Singh saved devotees by sending them in groups from a temple through fields in darkness
- Nuh violence: How families of a Muslim and a Sikh home guard are grieving the death of their son
- Cow vigilante Monu Manesar in an interview to India TV defends his actions
