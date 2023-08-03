Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 3, 2023

Nuh violence: How a Bajrang Dal man fired from his licensed rifle to keep a violent mob away from devotees taking shelter inside a temple

Nuh violence: How ADG Police Mamta Singh saved devotees by sending them in groups from a temple through fields in darkness

Nuh violence: How families of a Muslim and a Sikh home guard are grieving the death of their son

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar in an interview to India TV defends his actions

