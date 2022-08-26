Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 26, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Exclusive: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad said, Rahul is ‘childish, ‘immature’, surrounded by sycophants?
-
Exclusive: How Congress leaders reacted to Azad’s allegations against Gandhi family
-
Exclusive: Is Arvind Kejriwal’s charge true that BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to AAP MLAs?
