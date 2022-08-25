Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh arrested after fresh protests by Muslims in Hyderabad
- Exclusive: Was Owaisi instrumental in getting Muslim youths freed and Raja arrested?
- Exclusive: Will Hemant Soren resign as CM if he is disqualified on EC’s recommendation?
