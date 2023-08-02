Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 2, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Haryana: 41 Police FIRs reveal how rioters had prepared detailed plan to attack police during Nuh mayhem

VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against Nuh violence in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh

31 Opposition MPs met President Droupadi Murmu, urged her to ask PM to speak in Parliament, visit Manipur

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News