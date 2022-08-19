Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Will CBI arrest Delhi Dy. CM Manish Sisodia, other bureaucrats in excise policy scam?

Exclusive: Why CBI named Manish Sisodia among 15 persons named in excise policy scam FIR?

Exclusive: How Opposition parties reacted to CBI raids against Manish Sisodia in excise policy scam

