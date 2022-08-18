Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 18, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Exclusive: Revealed: Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari stayed for 2 years in a staff quarter inside Punjab’s Ropar jail
-
Exclusive: Politics over ‘Dahi Handi’ festival between rival Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra
-
Exclusive: Non-locals to get voting rights in Kashmir, Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba Mufti oppose move
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.