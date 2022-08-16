Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 16, 2022

Exclusive: How clashes over posters of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan led to stoning, lathicharge in Karnataka

Exclusive: Cowardly targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Valley after I-Day celebrations

Exclusive: What Bilkis Bano gangrape case convicts said after being released from Gujarat jail

