Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Violence in Nuh was carefully planned, attack on VHP yatra was posted live on FB, WhatsApp group was created by riot mastermind

Rioters did not spare hospital in Nuh, destroyed CCTV

Chief Justice of India says, ‘there is complete breakdown of machinery in Manipur, No law and order’

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News