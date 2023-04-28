Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 28, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: FIR will be filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Supreme Court told

Exclusive: Wrestlers say, dharna will continue so long as WFI chief is not removed and jailed

Exclusive: Wrestlers get support from Sehwag, Sania, Harbhajan, Irfan, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen

