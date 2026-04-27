Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Campaigning ends in Bengal, PM Modi promises Bengal voters he will visit Kolkata after May 4 to attend the oath ceremony, Amit Shah tells voters, "no need to fear, central forces will stay in Bengal for 2 months after polls."
- Trinamool MP Mitali Bag was injured after her car was stoned. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Arambagh to meet her, blames CPI-M "goons" for the attack, and BJP and TMC supporters clash in Jagaddal.
- AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal decides to boycott the hearing in the excise case before Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, writes a letter to her saying, "I have lost hope of getting justice."
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.