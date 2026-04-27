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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Campaigning for the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Monday amid a fierce political battle dominated by exchanges over SIR, infiltration, corruption and unemployment, with both the BJP and the TMC making a slew of promises to voters across 142 constituencies.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Campaigning ends in Bengal, PM Modi promises Bengal voters he will visit Kolkata after May 4 to attend the oath ceremony, Amit Shah tells voters, "no need to fear, central forces will stay in Bengal for 2 months after polls."
  • Trinamool MP Mitali Bag was injured after her car was stoned. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Arambagh to meet her, blames CPI-M "goons" for the attack, and BJP and TMC supporters clash in Jagaddal.
  • AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal decides to boycott the hearing in the excise case before Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, writes a letter to her saying, "I have lost hope of getting justice."

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Bengal Election PM Modi Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal
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