Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Campaigning ends in Bengal, PM Modi promises Bengal voters he will visit Kolkata after May 4 to attend the oath ceremony, Amit Shah tells voters, "no need to fear, central forces will stay in Bengal for 2 months after polls."

Trinamool MP Mitali Bag was injured after her car was stoned. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Arambagh to meet her, blames CPI-M "goons" for the attack, and BJP and TMC supporters clash in Jagaddal.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal decides to boycott the hearing in the excise case before Delhi HC judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, writes a letter to her saying, "I have lost hope of getting justice."

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.