Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 27, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why PM Modi appealed to non-BJP ruled states to reduce VAT on petrol-diesel?

Exclusive: Why NC leader Omar Abdullah today alleged that Muslims are being discriminated against?

Exclusive: In which localities of Delhi will MCD use bulldozers to demolish illegal constructions?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News