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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 23, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 23, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Voting for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.18 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 85 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission.

Aaj Ki Baat on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat on India TV. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Record-shattering bumper polling in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, 91.68 pc voting in Bengal, 84.65 pc polling in TN, highest since Independence
  • BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar attacked by TMC supporters in North Bengal, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul's car stoned, Humayun Kabir attacked by TMC supporters
  • PM Narendra Modi says, bumper voting is indicative of 'poriborton' (change) in Bengal, Amit Shah says, TMC will lose badly in 1st phase itself, Mamata Banerjee says, polling percentage indicates TMC in winning position

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Prime Time Show West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
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