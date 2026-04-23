Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 23, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Record-shattering bumper polling in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, 91.68 pc voting in Bengal, 84.65 pc polling in TN, highest since Independence

BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar attacked by TMC supporters in North Bengal, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul's car stoned, Humayun Kabir attacked by TMC supporters

PM Narendra Modi says, bumper voting is indicative of 'poriborton' (change) in Bengal, Amit Shah says, TMC will lose badly in 1st phase itself, Mamata Banerjee says, polling percentage indicates TMC in winning position

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.