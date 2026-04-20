Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 20, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Campaigning at peak, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises ban on cow slaughter in Bengal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed rallies, CM Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP at her rallies, says Modi eating 'jhalmuri' is nothing but a drama

Thousands of workers returned to Bengal from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to cast votes fearing they may lose 'citizenship', India TV reporters meet labourers

Shipping through Hormuz halted for third day, US Navy seizes Iranian goods ship, Asim Munir phones Trump to say, 'US blockade of Iranian ports has become a hurdle to talks'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.