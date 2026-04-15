Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 15, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

3-day special sitting of Parliament from tomorrow to pass Constitutional Amendment Bills, PM to address Lok Sabha tomorrow, Opposition parties decide to oppose linking of delimitation with women reservation bill

Samrat Chaudhary sworn in as Bihar's first BJP CM, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD(U) sworn in as deputy CMs, Cabinet expansion likely on May 1

Surge in stock markets, crude prices fall as Trump says, another round of talks with Iran may take place in Pakistan in next two days, Trump says, war with Iran is "very close" to being over

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.