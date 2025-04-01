Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 1, 2025 Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on April 1, 2025 Highlights: The Central government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Trial of strength in Lok Sabha tomorrow on Waqf Bill, Govt confident of getting Bill passed with support from allies.

The Madhya Pradesh government imposes a complete ban on the sale of alcohol in 19 religious locations, including Ujjain, Chitrakoot, Onkareshwar.

MNS workers slap a security guard in Mumbai's Powai for not speaking Marathi, Raj Thackeray warns those refusing to speak in Marathi.

