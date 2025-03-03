Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2025

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday explained why the number of casualties in the Mahakumbh stampede was not revealed immediately. He said that an instant revelation could have caused panic, which could have further aggravated the incident.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • UP CM Yogi reveals why silence was needed to avoid panic after Mahakumbh stampede

  • Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi triggers controversy by praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde calls this "treason"

  • Three arrested, 3 others missing after Union Minister files police complaint after her daughter was stalked and harassed in Jalgaon district

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

