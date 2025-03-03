Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2025 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday explained why the number of casualties in the Mahakumbh stampede was not revealed immediately. He said that an instant revelation could have caused panic, which could have further aggravated the incident.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

UP CM Yogi reveals why silence was needed to avoid panic after Mahakumbh stampede

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi triggers controversy by praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde calls this "treason"

Three arrested, 3 others missing after Union Minister files police complaint after her daughter was stalked and harassed in Jalgaon district

