Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 26, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode :

Why PM Narendra Modi said, India will be the third largest economy during third tenure.

Opposition no-confidence motion accepted, date of discussion yet to be decided.

Centre approaches Supreme Court on extension of Sanjay Mishra as ED Chief. ​

