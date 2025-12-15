Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 15, 2025 The two gunmen responsible for killing at 16 people, including a child, during Hannukah celebrations on the Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney have been identified as a Pakistani father-son duo. The father was identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son was 24-year-old Naveed Akram.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pakistan connection found in Sydney Bondi Beach massacre, father-son duo Sajid, Naveed Akram hail from Lahore, 2 Islamic State flags found in car.

BJP demands an apology from Sonia Gandhi for Congress workers chanting the slogan 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' in a Delhi rally.

Nearly 4 crore voters are missing in UP, only 12 crore voters submitted the enumeration forms during SIR. CM Yogi Adityanath asks party workers to find out these missing voters.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.