Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 7, 2025

- Exclusive: Shocking conditions in TN unit making Coldrif cough syrup, MP govt bans Relife, Respifresh TR cough syrups made in Gujarat, Death toll touches 17
WB CM Mamata Banerjee visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital, says ‘there’s nothing serious’, Murmu was injured when his car was stoned, BJP demands NIA probe
Hectic bargaining on in NDA, Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing in Bihar, BJP, JD-U to contest equal number of seats, RJD to contest half of total seats
