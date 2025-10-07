Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 7, 2025 The Punjab Government has banned the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup, the move coming in the wake of deaths of 16 children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to consumption of the medicine.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: Shocking conditions in TN unit making Coldrif cough syrup, MP govt bans Relife, Respifresh TR cough syrups made in Gujarat, Death toll touches 17

WB CM Mamata Banerjee visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital, says ‘there’s nothing serious’, Murmu was injured when his car was stoned, BJP demands NIA probe

Hectic bargaining on in NDA, Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing in Bihar, BJP, JD-U to contest equal number of seats, RJD to contest half of total seats

